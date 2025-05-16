Ludhiana: Two SBS Nagar men booked for gang-raping 14-year-old

The Tibba police booked two Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) residents for gang-raping a 14-year-old girl at a hotel near Phagwara. The accused have been identified as Rahul and Sunil of Banga village in Nawanshahr. (HT photo for representation)

The complainant, who is a resident of Bhoda Colony, Tibba, stated that the accused Rahul is the brother of one of her neighbours. After befriending her, the accused raped her after taking her to a nearby field in August 2024. The victim added that on March 1, the accused asked her to reach Basti Chowk for a meeting. The accused Rahul along with Sunil took her to a hotel in Phagwara, where both gangraped her. Later, the accused dropped her near her house and fled.

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 64 and 351 (2) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.