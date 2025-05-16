Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Two SBS Nagar men booked for gang-raping 14-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 16, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 64 and 351 (2) of BNS has been lodged against the accused; a hunt is on for their arrest

The Tibba police booked two Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) residents for gang-raping a 14-year-old girl at a hotel near Phagwara.

The accused have been identified as Rahul and Sunil of Banga village in Nawanshahr. (HT photo for representation)
The accused have been identified as Rahul and Sunil of Banga village in Nawanshahr.

The complainant, who is a resident of Bhoda Colony, Tibba, stated that the accused Rahul is the brother of one of her neighbours. After befriending her, the accused raped her after taking her to a nearby field in August 2024. The victim added that on March 1, the accused asked her to reach Basti Chowk for a meeting. The accused Rahul along with Sunil took her to a hotel in Phagwara, where both gangraped her. Later, the accused dropped her near her house and fled.

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 64 and 351 (2) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two SBS Nagar men booked for gang-raping 14-year-old
