Ludhiana: Two sisters bludgeon security guard to death over argument

In a fit of rage, two sisters, aged 22 and 20, bludgeoned a security guard, Sukhwinder Singh, aged around 40, to death with a baseball bat and a pestle in the Daba area of Ludhiana following an argument on Thursday night. Police said a search is on to nab them and their father and mother have also been booked. (HT File Photo)

Police said a search is on for the women, identified as Deepjot Kaur, 22, of Dhillon Nagar of Daba and her sister Mani, 20. The police have also booked their father Balbir Singh and mother Charanjit Kaur, who fled when Sukhwinder collapsed after suffering multiple injuries in Dhillon Nagar. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. They said he suffered head injuries that proved fatal.

According to eyewitnesses, Sukhwinder was going to join his duty when he had an argument with the father of the women, Balbir Singh, on Thursday night. Things took a violent turn when the women intervened and assaulted the victim with a baseball bat and a pestle.

When Sukhwinder lost consciousness due to the injuries, the women along with their parents fled leaving their house unlocked.

Inspector Sukhjinder Singh, the station house officer at Daba police station, said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. The reason behind the altercation will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused. The family had fled without locking their house. Several teams have been formed for their arrest.

The locals claimed that a spat had broken out between Sukhwinder and the family of Balbir a few days ago. The neighbours had intervened in the matter and resolved the matter later, but they nursed rivalry against each other and again indulged in a spat on Thursday.