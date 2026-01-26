Ludhiana: Undertrial slips out of cuffs, flees from custody, cops launch manhunt

In yet another mortifying security lapse, an undertrial accused in a vehicle theft case escaped from police custody after allegedly slipping his hand out of the handcuffs while being escorted back from court. The incident marks the third such breach in barely ten days, raising questions over custodial security and police vigilance in the city. Despite immediate efforts by the escorting personnel, the accused managed to give them the slip and could not be traced. (HT Photo)

The escape occurred when a police team from Division Number 2 police station was bringing the accused, identified as Vicky Raj, back to the police station after producing him and his accomplices in court. The police had secured his one-day remand and were returning when, near Jagraon Bridge, the accused allegedly took advantage of a momentary lapse, freed his hand from the handcuffs, flung open the vehicle door and bolted.

Despite immediate efforts by the escorting personnel, the accused managed to give them the slip and could not be traced. A fresh case has now been registered against Vicky Raj for escaping from custody and multiple teams are conducting raids to nab him.

Vicky Raj had earlier been arrested along with two others — Jamipal and Jagdeep Singh — on the basis of a tip-off. The police had recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession and registered a theft case against them.

Head constable Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that he would be arrested soon.

Past two breaches-

January 17: A day after an accused in a vehicle-lifting case escaped from police custody outside Ludhiana Central Jail, he was re-arrested. A fresh FIR was registered against him at Division Number 7 police station.

January 18: An accused involved in a drug trafficking case escaped from the court complex parking after pushing a police escorting officer. The incident occurred in the lawyers’ parking area. A case was registered by Division Number 5 police and the accused was later arrested.