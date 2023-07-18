Ludhiana: UP woman robbed of 10k, phone; 3 booked

The Moti Nagar police have registered a case against three unidentified persons for allegedly snatching the handbag of a woman containing cash, mobile phone on the wee hours of Tuesday while she was travelling with her husband to Amritsar. The police have filed an FIR under Section 379B and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

According to police, the victim, Shivani Tyagi, who is from UP, also had important UPSC documents in her handbag as she was preparing for examination.

ASI Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the accused snatched the handbag from Tyagi, who was riding pillion with her husband on a motorcycle while traveling from Uttar Pradesh to Amritsar.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am near the flyover of Oswal Hospital, where the snatchers surrounded the couple and forcefully took away her bag. The stolen items included ₹10,000, a mobile phone and the documents.

The police have filed an FIR under Section 379B (pertaining to snatching) and Section 34 (relating to criminal acts committed by multiple individuals in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A manhunt has been initiated by the police to apprehend the accused.

Burglars target locked house, decamp with ₹80,000

Ludhiana The police have booked two unidentified persons for allegedly robbing ₹80,000 and two gold rings from a locked house in Silon Khurd village in Dehlon.

A case under sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Model Town police station.

According to the police, the complainant and owner of the house, Sandeep Singh, had gone with his family to visit his relatives in Sangrur on Saturday. He discovered the robbery when he returned home on Sunday.

The complainant informed the police that the culprits had stolen ₹80,000 and two gold rings from the house. The police are reviewing CCTV footages from nearby areas to identify the accused.

