Ludhiana villages form co-ordination body, to protest outside DC office on June 11

After boycotting the Lok Sabha elections in protest over the establishment of biogas plants, the five villages of Jagraon and Samrala have announced a district-level struggle coordination committee against polluting gas factories. They have announced that they will hold a protest on June 11 at the deputy commissioner’s office in Ludhiana. Members of the committee hand over a memorandum to ADC Amit Sareen in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT)

Continuous protests are already on in several villages, including Bhundari, Akhara, Ghungrali Rajputan and Mushkabad.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Monday at Punjabi Bhawan, where residents of multiple villages, including Bhundari, Akhara, Taprian, Khirnian and Mushkabad, were present.

Coordination struggle committee coordinator Sukhdev Singh Bhundari said that “thousands of villagers and public organisations would join the protest”. He emphasised the adverse effects of the gas factories, citing threats to public health and property due to pollution and the spread of diseases. The operational factory at Ghungrali Rajputan near Khanna has “caused significant unrest and yet, no action has been taken to shut it down or cancel licenses for other under-construction factories,” he alleged.

During a meeting with additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Major (retd) Amit Sareen, it was assured that the ADC would visit the Ghungrali Rajput factory to address the concerns. The coordination committee submitted a memorandum highlighting the detrimental impact of these factories on the local populace. The committee criticised the government’s inaction despite “strong public opposition” and noted that many villagers had boycotted the elections in protest.

Bhundari appealed to all like minded organisations, intellectuals and social activists in Punjab to support their cause and join the protest on June 11.

Villages including Akhara in Jagraon and Taprian in Samrala had recorded zero votes on June 1. Bhundhari village in Dakha and Mushqabad and Khirnian villages of Samrala had negligible turnouts as well.