Ludhiana: Web channel chief alleges blackmail, BJP man booked

The Model Town police have booked a BJP member, Gurvir Singh Garcha, for allegedly threatening and blackmailing a local web channel owner in connection with a controversial video involving senior police officers, including women personnel. The accused also allegedly tried to coerce the channel owner into making the videos viral and threatened to defame him by circulating an old video of him firing a gun. The complainant further claimed that BJP member Garcha boasted of his connections with gangsters and threatened him with physical harm if he did not comply. (HT Photo)

The FIR was registered on the complaint of channel owner Sushil Machan, a resident of Harkrishan Nagar, Shimlapuri. According to Machan, he and Garcha were acquaintances and would often meet at Garcha’s farmhouse on Pakhowal Road. During one such meeting about two years ago, Garcha reportedly fired shots into the air with an airgun and persuaded Machan to do the same, recording the act on his phone.

Machan alleged Garcha recently told him that he possessed obscene and objectionable videos of some senior police officers, including women officers, and insisted he circulate them via his web channel. When Machan refused, Garcha allegedly threatened to leak the airgun video to implicate him in a criminal case and demanded money in exchange for deleting the footage.

An FIR under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation involving threats of grievous harm or property destruction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Model Town police station.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO at Model Town police station, confirmed the registration of the case and said the accused would be arrested soon.

Reacting to the development, District BJP president Rajnish Dhiman said the party has zero tolerance for such misconduct. “If the allegations are proven true, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Notably, Gurvir Singh Garcha had previously made headlines in 2023 after filing a case against Youth Congress leader Sarvotam Singh alias Lucky Sandhu and an Instagram influencer for blackmail. Both were arrested following his complaint.