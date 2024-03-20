 Ludhiana: Wife refuses to cook food, mason ends life - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Wife refuses to cook food, mason ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 20, 2024 10:31 PM IST

The complainant stated that his brother got married to the woman against the will of her parents and was living in the house of his in-laws, following which they started harassing him and were forcing him to leave the house; they had also threatened to kill him, he alleged

A mason ended his life after his wife allegedly refused to cook food for him in Ranchi Colony. The police have arrested the woman, her mother and brother.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s brother. (HT File Photo)
An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s brother. (HT File Photo)

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s brother.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The complainant stated that his brother got married to the woman against the will of her parents and was living in the house of his in-laws, following which they started harassing him and were forcing him to leave the house. They had also threatened to kill him, he alleged.

He added that on Tuesday night, the victim returned home. He was under the influence of liquor. He asked his wife for food, but she refused, following which the couple indulged in a spat. The complainant added that meanwhile, his brother ended his life.

ASI Major Singh said that an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. Raids are being made to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Wife refuses to cook food, mason ends life
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On