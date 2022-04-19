Ludhiana | Woman, aide rob elderly couple of gold, diamond rings
An elderly couple was robbed of gold and diamond jewellery by a woman and her aide near Fountain Chowk on Monday when they were on their way to a clinic.
The victims have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 83, and his wife Surinder Kaur, 80, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.
Jagdish said that they were about to enter the clinic after parking their scooter when a man and a woman waylaid them. Before the couple could react, the accused overpowered them and took his gold ring and his wife’s diamond rings.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avinash Rai, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379- B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons and police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace them.
No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan
Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department. A fresh teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it.
Ludhiana | Parking contractor Sahni, wife booked for thrashing motorcyclist in city
Parking contractor Mickey Sahani, who was earlier arrested in a gang-lifting case, has been booked in a fresh FIR for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his Mercedes car. Sahani's wife is also an accused in the case. Complainant Hari Om Trivedi, 27, of New Chandar Nagar, stated that on April 13, he was crossing the Chandar Nagar puli on his bike. The accused and his wife were in the car ahead of him.
Ludhiana | Chemist held with intoxicant pills, ₹1.65 lakh drug money
The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police arrested a chemist with a cache of intoxicant pills, syrups and ₹1.65 lakh drug money on Monday. The accused had hidden the intoxicant pills at his house. He has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Bhinda of Dholan village. Police have recovered 29,370 intoxicant pills and 35 syrups besides the drug money. The CIA staff raided his house following a tip-off.
Kang writes to CM, seeks appointment of PAU, Ludhiana, V-C
Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has written a letter to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding appointment of the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University as the post has been lying vacant since July 2021. Hope the present AAP's government, on which people have reposed so much faith will not be found lacking in its mission to bring around revolutionary changes.”
“Need to take extra precautions”: Rajasthan CM on rising Covid-19 cases
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Delhi, saying extra precautions need to be taken, news agency PTI reported. In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases. On Tuesday, 23 positive cases were reported in the state and there are 113 active cases.
