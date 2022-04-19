Ludhiana | Woman, aide rob elderly couple of gold, diamond rings

An elderly couple was robbed of gold and diamond jewellery by a woman and her aide near Fountain Chowk on Monday when they were on their way to a clinic.

The victims have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 83, and his wife Surinder Kaur, 80, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Jagdish said that they were about to enter the clinic after parking their scooter when a man and a woman waylaid them. Before the couple could react, the accused overpowered them and took his gold ring and his wife’s diamond rings.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avinash Rai, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379- B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons and police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace them.