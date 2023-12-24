The Sadar Raikot Police have booked a woman, her mother and brother, for allegedly duping multiple men on the pretext of marriage and promise of settlement in Canada. Ludhiana: Woman booked for duping men on pretext of marriage

Without divorcing her husband, the woman, identified as Parminder Kaur Dhaliwal, was engaged to at least four men from different districts and duped them of money, promising taking them to Canada on spouse visa.

Sadar Raikot police registered a case against the woman, her mother Manjit Kaur Dhaliwal, and brother Amandeep Singh, all residents of Sidhwan Kalan village.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Harjinder Singh of Sukhana village of Raikot, who is the father-in-law of the accused woman.

Harjinder stated that the woman, who had cleared IELTS, married his son Jasjit Singh and promised to take him to Canada on a spouse visa if his family would bear all the expenses to send her abroad. They had spent ₹19.32 lakh to send her to Canada.

Meanwhile, they came to know that the woman has received ₹7 lakh from one Navjot Singh of Lasoi, ₹15 lakh from Rajandeep Singh of New Committee House, Rajasansi (Amritsar), and ₹11 lakh from Jaspreet Singh of Manunke village on the pretext of taking them to Canada on spouse visa.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rachpal Singh Dhindsa said the woman keep on taking money from different men on false promises of marriage while still being married to Jasjit.

A case under sections 420 of 120 B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.