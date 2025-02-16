Ludhiana: Woman, daughters booked for ‘assaulting’ pregnant woman

The Jamalpur police have booked a woman and her two daughters for allegedly thrashing a pregnant woman and her husband over a monetary issue. The woman alleged that she developed complications due to the assault and her newborn died hours after birth. The pregnant woman accused that she was kicked in the stomach following which she developed complications. (HT File)

Complainant Maya of Mahavir Colony in Bhamian Khurd said her husband is a mason who had worked in the house of the accused a few days ago. The woman alleged that the accused had not cleared wages of her husband. On January 19, she along with her husband went to the house of the accused to request them to pay their dues.

She added that the accused along with his two daughters attacked them. The accused kicked her in her stomach following which she developed complications. She was rushed to a hospital where she gave birth to a girl child. Minutes later her newborn girl died.

ASI Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt),126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.