Ludhiana: Woman flees to Italy after stealing 9.6 lakh from joint bank account

A married woman allegedly fled to Italy after withdrawing ₹9.6 lakh from a joint bank account, leaving her husband clueless and stranded. The Khanna police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust against the accused following a complaint filed by her husband. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Ashwari Begum from Goslan village in Samrala, reportedly left for Italy without informing her husband, Salim Khan of Toosa village in Khanna. Salim had married Ashwari Begum on November 15, 2022, and travelled to Dubai for work on February 6, 2023.

According to Salim’s complaint, trouble began brewing soon after his departure. Ashwari allegedly started quarrelling with his parents and harassed them, ultimately moving to her parental home without informing the family. Disturbingly, she reportedly took all the family’s gold jewellery along with her. When confronted, Ashwari allegedly threatened to implicate them in a dowry harassment case.

The situation took a darker turn when Salim discovered multiple withdrawals totaling ₹9.6 lakh from their joint bank account, made by Ashwari between May and October 2023. Despite repeated attempts to communicate, she blocked his phone, cutting off all contact. Shockingly, Ashwari later filed a dowry harassment complaint against Salim and his family with the Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP), apparently as a ploy to harass them.

Sub-inspector (SI) Balbir Singh, leading the investigation, revealed that the complaint was lodged on September 9. The police summoned Ashwari for questioning, but she failed to appear. Subsequently, her father, Boota Khan, informed the police that she had travelled to Italy.

In a dramatic twist, police managed to get in touch with Ashwari via WhatsApp. During the conversation, she admitted to withdrawing the amount, claiming that ₹4.82 lakh belonged to her parents and was meant for her foreign trip expenses.

An FIR has now been registered against her under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal breach of trust.