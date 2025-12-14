Ludhiana: Woman’s body found in hotel: Killer traced to Chandigarh hospital, strangled her after she chopped off his private part, say police

The man who strangled a woman to death in a hotel room near Grain Market on Friday, has been arrested from a hospital in Chandigarh, police said on Saturday. DCP Rupinder Singh with other officials giving details about the arrest during a media conference in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the murder took place following an argument over marriage inside the hotel room. During the argument, the woman allegedly attacked the man with a blade and chopped off his private part. The accused then snatched the blade, injured her and then strangled her to death.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, station house officer of Salem Tabri police station, said the hotel staff alerted the police on Friday after discovering the blood-soaked body of a woman lying in one of the rooms, while her companion was missing.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body was later sent to civil hospital for postmortem, the police said.

The SHO said that the woman and her partner had checked into the hotel on Friday afternoon. Later in the evening, the man left the hotel claiming he was going to buy eatables and did not return. When the hotel staff checked the room later, they found the woman lying dead and informed the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (City) Rupinder Singh said that during questioning, the accused disclosed that the woman had been pressuring him to marry her which led to an argument. “She attacked him with a blade and chopped off his private part. He then assaulted her with the blade and then strangled her to death before fleeing,” the DCP said.

After the incident, the accused fled to Chandigarh and got himself admitted to a hospital for medical treatment, deliberately avoiding hospitals in Ludhiana to evade arrest.

He was traced and arrested from Chandigarh on Saturday. He has been admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment.

The police have identified the accused as Amit Nishad, 25, a resident of New Amarjeet Colony in Jagirpur, Ludhiana. The deceased has been identified as Rekha.

Police said Rekha was married and had two children and had been living separately from her husband following a dispute. The accused is unmarried and works in a hosiery factory. The two had been in a relationship for the past one year.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.