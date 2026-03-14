Ludhiana youth dies after being pushed into Russia-Ukraine war, allege kin

On Thursday, his mortal remains arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and were later brought to Ludhiana, where he was cremated on Friday by the grieving family.

They said Samarjeet was sent to the frontline of the conflict, and last contacted them in September 2025 before going missing in the war zone.

Samarjeet Singh, a resident of Amarpuri locality in Daba area, had left for Russia in July 2025 hoping to earn money to support his financially struggling family. But he was tricked by agents and was forced to join the Russian Army without any military training, his relatives alleged.

A 21-year-old Ludhiana youth who had travelled to Russia in search of work died after being forced to join the Russian Army and sent to the frontline during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, his family has alleged.

Standing beside the funeral pyre, Samarjeet’s father Charanjit Singh urged families not to fall prey to agents promising lucrative opportunities abroad with false assurances.

“I appeal to everyone not to send their children abroad through agents who promise jobs and money. It is all fraud,” he said, struggling to hold back tears. “No matter how difficult your financial condition is, do not risk sending your children like this. I have lost everything.”

Charanjit, who runs a small grocery store in the Amarpuri area, said the family had spent months seeking help after Samarjeet went missing.

“We knocked at every door, from central leaders to state ministers and local MLAs, asking them to save our son. But no one helped us,” he alleged.

In one of his final video messages shared on social media months ago, Samarjeet had appeared alongside other Indian recruits in the Russian Army, sending an SOS appeal and claiming they were being pushed to the frontline without proper training.

Charanjit said his son had left India only because he wanted to support the family. “If there had been jobs here, my son would never have gone abroad,” he said.

The grieving father also claimed that neither Russian authorities nor officials from the Indian or Punjab governments had contacted the family regarding compensation or the exact circumstances of Samarjeet’s death.

“We don’t even know what happened to him in his last moments,” he said, adding, “We have received a body, but we cannot even be sure it is truly our son.”