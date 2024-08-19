 Ludhiana youth killed in US mishap - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana youth killed in US mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 19, 2024 06:46 AM IST

America have begun efforts to repatriate his body to Punjab, a process that may take more than 10 days.

A 19-year-old youth, hailing from Machhiwara in Ludhiana district, lost his life in a road accident in Fresno city of the US. The deceased, Vanshdeep Singh, had moved to the United States two years ago in search of a better future. He was living in Fresno city of California and working in a store.

Vanshdeep Singh who was killed in the collision in Fresno city of California, US. (HT Photo)
Vanshdeep Singh who was killed in the collision in Fresno city of California, US. (HT Photo)

His father Satnam Singh, a property dealer in Machhiwara, said the family came to know about the mishap early this morning, leaving them shattered. He said Vanshdeep was driving his car that collided head-on with another vehicle. The collision claimed his life on the spot. His mother is inconsolable.

The news has cast a pall of gloom over the Machhiwara area with many locals offering condolences to the family. His relatives in America have begun efforts to repatriate his body to Punjab, a process that may take more than 10 days. The deceased was the only son of his parents. His elder sister resides in Canada.

Ludhiana youth killed in US mishap
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
