Ludhiana youth killed in US mishap

A 19-year-old youth, hailing from Machhiwara in Ludhiana district, lost his life in a road accident in Fresno city of the US. The deceased, Vanshdeep Singh, had moved to the United States two years ago in search of a better future. He was living in Fresno city of California and working in a store. Vanshdeep Singh who was killed in the collision in Fresno city of California, US. (HT Photo)

His father Satnam Singh, a property dealer in Machhiwara, said the family came to know about the mishap early this morning, leaving them shattered. He said Vanshdeep was driving his car that collided head-on with another vehicle. The collision claimed his life on the spot. His mother is inconsolable.

The news has cast a pall of gloom over the Machhiwara area with many locals offering condolences to the family. His relatives in America have begun efforts to repatriate his body to Punjab, a process that may take more than 10 days. The deceased was the only son of his parents. His elder sister resides in Canada.