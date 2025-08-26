Ludhiana: ‘ 14.5-cr fire vehicle lying unused after expiry of contract’

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar has flagged the idling of a state-of-the-art turntable ladder (TTL) fire brigade vehicle worth ₹14.5 crore, which has remained unused for the past six months. Senior deputy mayor Parashar demanded immediate intervention to bring the vehicle back into operation, warning that any further delay could prove costly in case of a disaster. (Picture only for representational purpose)

In a letter to the municipal commissioner, Parashar said the vehicle—procured to strengthen the city’s firefighting capabilities—was rendered idle after the expiry of the maintenance and operational contract with Anlon Solution Technology Private Limited, the firm that had supplied trained staff to run it.

“With the contract ending, the company withdrew its employees, and since then the TTL has been standing unused, leading to huge financial losses to the Municipal Corporation,” Parashar wrote.

He cautioned that the lapse not only wastes public funds but also leaves Ludhiana vulnerable during major fire emergencies. He urged the commissioner to renew or enter into a fresh contract with the concerned company at the earliest. “This vehicle was meant to save lives and property in untoward incidents. By keeping it idle, the city is being deprived of critical fire safety cover,” he mentioned.

Municipal sources acknowledged that the TTL, among the most advanced firefighting vehicles in Punjab, had played a key role in tackling blazes in high-rises and other complex situations in the past. However, the lack of trained operators has now left it ineffective.

