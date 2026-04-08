Ludhiana:19 arrested, drugs seized in search operations

The city police on Tuesday arrested 19 people and recovered 159 grams of heroin, 2kg of ganja, 72 bottles of illicit liquor, 75 intoxicant tablets, ₹1.37 lakh in cash and one Activa scooter during a large-scale cordon and search operation conducted across the city under the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. Preventive action was also taken against four other suspects. Around 200 police personnel took part in the drive, led by the deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) and supervised by senior officers of ADCP and ACP ranks. (HT File)

The operation was carried out in Himmat Singh Nagar, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Manohar Nagar and Jawahar Nagar, which have been identified as vulnerable pockets.

Around 200 police personnel took part in the drive, led by the deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) and supervised by senior officers of ADCP and ACP ranks. Sixteen station house officers, along with teams from the crime wing and field units, were also deployed.

Police teams set up checkpoints at all entry and exit points of the targeted localities early in the morning to restrict movement of suspected persons and contraband. Simultaneously, search operations were conducted at identified houses and suspected hideouts based on specific intelligence inputs.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the operation reflects the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics.

He added that such operations will continue in the coming weeks to break the drug supply chain and ensure public safety.