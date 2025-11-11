Ludhiana: 4 buildings sealed, 1 razed over illegal constructions

Taking action against illegal constructions, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed three shops and a building in the areas falling under zone B of the civic body on Monday. Officials sealing a house in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Further, an under construction commercial building was also demolished near Mohar Singh Nagar. The three sealed shops were in Nirankari Mohalla while the building was in Narinder Nagar, officials said.

Action against illegal constructions has been taken on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal. Regarding the action against the building in Mohar Singh Nagar, the officials said the owner was illegally converting his residential building into a commercial building. The illegal portion of the building has been demolished.

Officials further appealed to the residents that they should commence the construction works only after getting the building plan approved from the civic body to avoid such action.