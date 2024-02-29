 Ludhiana: 4 juvenile home inmates create ruckus, assault security personnel - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 4 juvenile home inmates create ruckus, assault security personnel

Ludhiana: 4 juvenile home inmates create ruckus, assault security personnel

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 29, 2024 11:34 PM IST

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the inmates were creating ruckus in the facility when the security personnel intervened and tried to deter them

Four inmates of a juvenile home here assaulted six security personnel of the facility and also vandalised its doors and windows, police said on Thursday.

4 juvenile home inmates create ruckus, assault security personnel in Ludhiana.
4 juvenile home inmates create ruckus, assault security personnel in Ludhiana. (HT)

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the inmates were creating ruckus in the facility when the security personnel intervened and tried to deter them.

The FIR was lodged by the Shimlapuri police on the complaint of Kamaljit Singh Gill, superintendent at the juvenile home, under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Gill said that all four inmates were indulged in a scuffle and were creating ruckus. The inmates started vandalising the windows and door of a room when security guard Amandeep Singh, also a caretaker at the facility, and Punjab Home Guard volunteers Ratan Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Nishal Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Balwinder Singh intervened.

However, the inmates attacked them and left them injured. They immediately informed the police and filed a complaint.

