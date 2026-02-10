Ludhiana: 95 offenders arrested, heroin, weapons seized

The Ludhiana commissionerate police on Monday launched Operation Prahaar 2.0, aimed at curbing organised crime and restoring public order in the city. The drive resulted in the arrest of 95 active offenders and wanted criminals, including proclaimed offenders. Police personnel during the drive in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Before the launch, a high-level briefing was conducted to ensure coordinated action. S Boopathi, inspector general of police (IGP, provisioning), Punjab, along with commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, briefed the teams and directed them to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards gangsters and habitual offenders.

The commissioner of police said that as part of the operation, 28 teams led by gazetted officers and nearly 500 police personnel carried out 89 simultaneous raids at suspected hideouts across the city. Police also recovered 87 gram of heroin, 92 intoxicant tablets, two boxes of illicit liquor, one .32 bore pistol along with ammunition and six two-wheelers.

The commissioner of police added that Operation Prahaar 2.0 was not a one-day exercise and such raids would continue in a sustained manner until all high-risk elements were eliminated. He urged residents to cooperate with the police to help make Ludhiana a crime-free city.

Khanna police detain 125 suspects

Khanna police detained around 125 suspicious persons. The police conducted raids at 151 different locations across the three sub-divisions of Khanna, Payal, and Samrala.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwali stated that acting on meticulous planning and confidential inputs, multiple police teams targeted gangsters, drug traffickers and other criminal elements. During the operation, 3 active gangsters were arrested, 45 wanted criminals apprehended, 46 persons detained under preventive action, 2 proclaimed offenders arrested and 29 other suspects detained for questioning. In total, action was taken against 125 individuals.

The SSP informed that the police recovered ₹4 lakh drug money, 321.15 gram of heroin, 60 intoxicant capsules, 1 kilogram of opium, 3 cartons of illicit liquor, one vehicle, 4 live cartridges, 8 expensive mobile phones, one smartwatch and mobile accessories. These recoveries clearly indicate that the operation is a strong step towards dismantling drug trafficking and criminal networks.

40 criminals apprehended by Ludhiana rural police

Ludhiana rural police on Monday also launched a crackdown against criminals. Nearly 400 police personnel were deployed in the operation, which is set to continue for the next 72 hours.

The drive is being closely supervised by senior officers, including SSP Ludhiana rural Ankur Gupta. Around 35 raiding parties were constituted to carry out coordinated searches and checks at suspected hideouts of criminals in Jagraon, Raikot, Sidhwan Bet and Dakha, about 40 persons, including wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders, thieves and snatchers, had been apprehended.

The SSP added that besides raids, area domination exercises are being conducted with intensive and targeted checking of two-wheelers and suspicious vehicles, particularly those without number plates, involved in triple riding or with riders covering their faces.