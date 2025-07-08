Ludhiana: Brief rain leaves several areas waterlogged

A few hours of rainfall on Sunday morning left several parts of the city waterlogged, causing major inconvenience to commuters and residents. The downpour led to flooding on Ferozepur Road, one of the city’s busiest stretches. Internal roads in upscale localities such as BRS Nagar, Gurdev Nagar, Sarabha Nagar and Model Town were also submerged in knee-deep water. Vehicles and residents wade through waterlogged roads near Dholewal Chowk and BRS Nagar. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Several spots, known for frequent waterlogging, were once again affected. These included the underbridge near Lodhi Club, the stretch near DAV Public School in BRS Nagar, areas near Grand Walk Mall and Kipps Market, among others.

Motorists struggled to navigate flooded roads, with traffic slowing down significantly in several areas. Residents blamed the Municipal Corporation for “poor” drainage infrastructure and the lack of timely sewer line cleaning.

“We have been raising this issue every monsoon. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have failed to act. Even a short spell of rain turns roads into ponds,” said Harpreet Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar.

Another resident, Gurcharan Singh, echoed similar concerns. “I have filed multiple complaints with the MC and GLADA offices, but the issue remains unresolved. The sewerage system near the Lodhi Club underbridge is blocked, yet no action has been taken. I urge the officials to prioritise this matter.”

When contacted, Ravinder Garg, chief of the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, said, “Teams were dispatched in the morning, and the waterlogging issue was resolved by the evening.”