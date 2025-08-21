Ludhiana: Buses bypass Dakha facility, people forced to wait outside

Daily commuters in Mullanpur Dakha, who rely mostly on public transport, continue to face hardships as government and private buses avoid entering the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha bus stand on Ferozepur Road. As a result, students heading to schools and colleges, along with office-goers, are forced to wait outside the stand or walk long distances to catch buses, causing frustration and wasted time. ‘Faulty’ gate design and lack of management are said to have deterred both government and private buses from entering the Mullanpur Dakha bus stand in Ludhiana district. (HT Photo)

Local residents noted that despite repeated complaints to political leaders and government officials, the problem persists, making the bus stand non-functional for regular travellers. They further said that the bus stand, which was meant to ease public transport, has instead turned into a makeshift taxi stand alongside the fire brigade, where anyone can park vehicles. This has added to congestion and made boarding buses a daily struggle.

The bus stand was built in 2021 by the previous Congress government after years of demand from residents. Land was acquired from the Mandi Board and the facility was constructed within nine months. However, poor gate design and lack of management have prevented buses from using it effectively. Additionally, a large number of buses pass through the flyover near the bus stand without stopping, further adding to commuters’ problems, they noted.

Meanwhile, staff of both government and private buses attributed the problem to the single entrance of the bus stand. They stated that buses heading from Ludhiana to Ferozepur can enter easily, but those coming from the Ferozepur side have to use the wrong lane to do the same.

Bus drivers are also facing two major challenges — shortage of time and difficulty in maneuvering buses into the stand. As a result, they pick up passengers outside, further adding to traffic chaos and commuter inconvenience.

When contacted, Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish and PRTC general manager Mohinderpal said orders would soon be issued to ensure passengers face no inconvenience. They added that Dakha police should assist in resolving the issue, and action would be taken against any driver who does not follow the orders.

Dakha DSP Varinder Singh Khosa said it was not the police’s responsibility to ensure government buses enter the bus stand. “Arrangements will be made to line up buses outside the bus stand to pick up passengers, and no exceptions will be allowed,” he added.