Ludhiana-Delhi highway: Pothole-riddled service lane torments commuters despite multiple repairs

Despite repeated assurances and repair works undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the service lane along the Ludhiana-Delhi highway, particularly the stretch from Transport Nagar to Samrala Chowk remains in a deplorable state. Notably, a year ago, NHAI had repaired a portion of the service lanes near the entry point of Transport Nagar. (Manish/HT)

Notably, a year ago, NHAI had repaired a portion of the service lanes near the entry point of Transport Nagar. However, it has failed to bring any lasting relief. With every spell of rain this monsoon, the road continues to deteriorate, subjecting daily commuters and truckers to bumpy and hazardous rides, locals said.

While officials continue to pass the buck between the NHAI and private contractors over maintenance and drainage issues, crater-like potholes, broken surfaces, and poor road quality have turned the stretch into a daily torment for road users.

Voicing his frustration, Harmandeep Singh, a local commuter said, “This is the situation every monsoon. This is one of the busiest and most prominent routes in Ludhiana, used to travel to key cities like Ambala, Panipat, and Delhi. Yet, the authorities have paid little to no attention to fix the pothole-ridden stretch.”

He added, “Heavy trucks and commercial vehicles pass through this stretch daily, and the risk of accidents remains high for motorists and cyclists where even a minor imbalance can lead to a serious fall. Every few months, the authorities conduct patchwork repairs, but it is not enough. To make things worse, broken and uncovered sewers are left neglected every time it rains, contributing to the waterlogging issues instead of resolving it.”

Echoing similar concerns, Jassewal, press secretary of the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, said, “The NHAI lane has been in poor condition for years. We have raised several complaints with NHAI officials in the past, but nothing concrete has ever been done. Despite hundreds of trucks ferrying industrial goods passing through Transport Nagar daily, the road remains pathetic.”

When contacted, Navjot Kumar, SDO at NHAI, acknowledged the problem by stating, “The road’s condition deteriorates mainly due to water accumulation after rainfall. Since the lanes are at a lower elevation, rainwater collects here, resulting in deep potholes. We have repeatedly raised concerns with the private contractor responsible for maintaining these drainage channels, but they have not taken adequate action, he said.