Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Ludhiana: Firecracker spark triggers blaze in wool godown

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 07:04 am IST

Nine fire tenders were immediately pressed into service; after nearly two hours of continuous effort, fire brigade teams managed to bring the situation under control

A major fire broke out at a wool waste godown near Tibba Road in the Mayapuri area of the city on Wednesday night. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a spark from a falling firecracker, spread rapidly, sending flames and thick smoke high into the sky and triggering panic in the locality.

Officials said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, possibly from a firecracker spark. (HT Photo)
Eyewitnesses said, “A spark from a firecracker fell on the wool waste dumped in the open area, which quickly caught fire. The flames spread fast due to strong winds. Dense smoke engulfed the surroundings. Residents rushed out of their homes to safety and alerted the fire department.”

Locals initially tried to douse the fire using water and sand but had to step back as the flames grew uncontrollably. Nine fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. After nearly two hours of continuous effort, fire brigade teams managed to bring the situation under control.

A fire officer at the site said, “The fire was intense, and visibility was very poor when we reached. Our first priority was to ensure the safety of residents living nearby. It took our teams close to two hours to completely control the blaze.”

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The police also reached the spot and helped in crowd management while ensuring that nearby residential areas remained safe.

Officials said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, possibly from a firecracker spark, though a detailed investigation will confirm the exact reason. Officials were yet to establish contact with the godown owner.

