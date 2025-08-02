Ludhiana: Man duped of 31.5 lakh, travel agent booked

A city resident lost a staggering ₹31.5 lakh to a fraudster posing as a travel agent, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Amritpal Singh of Dairy Complex, Haibowal, allegedly promised the victim a permanent residency (PR) visa to Canada but disappeared after receiving the payment. The accused allegedly claimed he could arrange a PR visa for Canada and demanded ₹ 31.5 lakh to complete the process. (HT Photo)

The victim, Gurveer Singh, a resident of Rajouri Garden in Barewal, filed a complaint with the Sahnewal police, following which a case of cheating has been registered against the accused under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Gurveer’s statement, he came in contact with Amritpal through a mutual acquaintance. Amritpal allegedly claimed he could arrange a PR visa for Canada and demanded ₹31.5 lakh to complete the process.

Gurveer, trusting the assurances, paid the amount in multiple installments. However, after receiving the full sum, Amritpal repeatedly delayed the visa process, offering only vague explanations and failing to deliver any official documentation.

When Gurveer asked for a refund, the accused refused, the complainant mentioned who eventually approached the police with his complaint on June 2.

Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, the investigating officer from Sahnewal police station, said that a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the absconding travel agent. “The accused is currently on the run and efforts are underway to track him down,” he said.