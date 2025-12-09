Ludhiana: Nehru Rose Garden set for 8cr revamp, MC floats tender

Ludhiana The municipal corporation has floated a fresh tender for redevelopment of Nehru Rose Garden, marking a renewed push to revive the long-pending makeover of the city’s most popular public park. The move comes months after the vigilance bureau arrested the corporation’s former superintending engineer, Sanjiv Kanwar, in a corruption case that had stalled several development proposals, including the Rose Garden project. The Nehru Rose garden in Ludhiana. The redevelopment project of the garden was stalled for months after vigilance bureau arrested former superintending engineer over corruption. (HT Photo)

Located in the heart of the city, Nehru Rose Garden is one of the largest and most frequently visited parks, attracting walkers, families and nature lovers. The proposed refurbishment, estimated at ₹8.46 crore, aims to restore the garden’s landscape and facilities after years of limited maintenance.

Earlier, the project faced delays following the arrest of Kanwar over alleged irregularities in another project of the civic body. Multiple tenders were put under review as the civic body sought to ensure transparency and compliance before moving ahead. With the fresh tender now floated, civic body officials expect broader participation from contractors and a smoother process. “We aim to complete the tendering without any controversy and move ahead with the redevelopment at the earliest,” said an MC official.

The redevelopment plan includes civil works such as redesigned footpaths, lighting and electrical system upgrades, horticulture works including new ornamental plants, rose beds and fresh grass, as well as installation of a water tank, irrigation and sprinkler systems, a kids’ play area, an open gym and a toilet block. Testing and quality checks are also part of the project to ensure standards are met.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the garden is one of the city’s most valued recreational spaces, and upgrading it has been a priority. He added that the redevelopment will focus on strengthening green cover, improving visitor facilities, and ensuring a cleaner and accessible environment. “Residents across the city use the garden for exercise and leisure. With the new landscaping and amenities, we want to restore its charm and ensure it remains a vibrant public space,” Dachalwal said, appealing to citizens to cooperate in maintaining public parks and supporting the city’s clean-and-green initiatives.