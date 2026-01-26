Ludhiana: Police recover 300 gm heroin, pistol from peddler

A day after the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Punjab Police arrested four miscreants following exchange of bullets near Lohara Bridge on Saturday evening, the Sadar police station lodged an FIR against the accused. The police have recovered 305 gm heroin, a countrymade pistol and 4 bullets. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Taranpreet Singh of Daba, Kuldeep Singh alias Deep of Fateh Singh Nagar, Sukhdev Singh alias Sunny of Village Gidri of Doraha and Sukhpreet Singh of Village Tibba of Sahnewal.

ASI Kapil Kumar, incharge at Marado Police Post stated that the FIR has been lodged following the statement of ASI Sukhdev Singh of ANTF. The police have recovered 305 gm heroin, a countrymade pistol and 4 bullets.

He added that the accused have a police record of being indulged in drug peddling cases in the past. The ANTF had laid a checkpoint and attempted to intercept the vehicle following a tip-off on Saturday night. However, the occupants tried to flee and allegedly opened fire on the ANTF team.

The ANTF sleuths retaliated in self-defence, during which one of the accused, identified as Taranpreet Singh, sustained a bullet injury in his waist. He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody in an injured condition. Later the police arrested the other three also.