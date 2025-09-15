Ludhiana: PSPCL incurs 9 lakh loss after vehicle rams into transformer

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has suffered a loss of nearly ₹9 lakh after a paint laden vehicle rammed into a 315 KVA transformer in Iqbal Nagar on Tibba Road on Saturday evening. The impact not only damaged the transformer but also triggered a fire, spreading panic in the densely populated locality, officials familiar with the matter said. A major fire erupted after a paint laden vehicle rammed into a 315 KVA transformer in Iqbal Nagar on Tibba Road. (HT Photo)

According to residents, the truck lost control and crashed straight into the roadside transformer. The collision caused sparks to erupt, while the CNG kit installed in the vehicle began leaking. The gas instantly caught fire, engulfing the truck in flames.

The accident left Iqbal Nagar and adjoining areas without electricity for several hours. PSPCL officials said the fire had completely damaged the transformer and associated structures, leaving them with no option but to immediately shift the load.

“To restore supply, the load of nearly three to four affected streets had to be diverted to three nearby transformers. The power supply was eventually restored around 10.30 pm on Saturday night, an official explained.

Sanjeev Kumar, XEN CMC Division, explained the extent of the damage by stating, “The fire damaged the 315 KVA transformer and its H-pole, which is a double pillar structure used to support heavy electric wires and equipment. It also triggered cracks in the nearby poles. Additionally, the 66 KV high tension lines, low tension lines, and PVC cables were damaged. The overall loss to PSPCL is estimated at around ₹9 lakh,” he said.

Kumar added that emergency repair teams were pressed into service immediately after the accident. By Sunday evening, the damaged transformer and burnt equipment had been replaced. Our priority was to ensure that residents do not suffer prolonged outages.