Unsafe buildings pose threat to Ludhiana residents

The Lajpat Rai complex near the Clock Tower lies in shambles despite the building housing nine shops. The complex built in 1964 that used to house the Ludhiana stock exchange has been declared unsafe by the Municipal Corporation (MC). HT Image

Located in the main commercial area, the structure poses a danger to nearby buildings, shops and the people living there.

As per the latest figures, there are 250 unsafe buildings in different parts of the city, including 85 in wards which fall under Zone A of the MC, an official of the MC’s town planning branch said. Despite repeated incidents where such buildings collapsed leading to deaths, the authorities are yet to initiate action in this regard.

The MC, however, issues notices to the owners of such buildings before the arrival of the monsoon telling the owners to vacate the buildings and holding them responsible for any untoward incident.

Shamlal Yadav, who works as a tailor and has set up his temporary shop near the building said, “With every rain, a major chunk of plaster from the buildings comes off. The building has developed deep cracks and the authorities should reconstruct the building to prevent any untoward incident.”

He said that besides issuing notices every year, no action has been taken.

Located in the same lane is MC’s old shelter home, which also has been declared unsafe but houses around three shops on the ground floor.

Naughara Mohalla residents live in constant fear

Along with commercial areas in the old parts of the city, the dilapidated buildings are also located in the residential areas of Chaura Bazar, Daresi Road, Lakkar Bazar, Field Ganj, Shahi Mohalla and Iqbal Ganj Chowk.

Tribhuvan Thapar, a resident of Naughara Mohalla, said three unsafe buildings are located in just 100m area of his house. “A nearly century-old building in the area has developed cracks in the foundation. A part of the building collapsed years ago and now the part of the building which is hanging by itself poses danger to the residents,” he said.

He added that complaints about such buildings by residents in the past have fallen on deaf ears.

In February 2023, a family of three had a close shave after part of a century-old residential building collapsed in busy Karta Ram Street in Chaura Bazar. The building had been already declared unsafe by the municipal corporation.

In August last year, a labourer was killed and three were injured after the parapet wall of an old building near the cycle market on Gill Road collapsed.

The civic body had already served notice to the building owner under Section 273 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, wherein it was stated that the owner should bring down the building or he would be responsible for any untoward incident, in case the building collapses

Shopkeepers whose shops are located near the complex said that the structure should be demolished and rebuilt as they live in constant fear.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal said, “After identifying the buildings, the MC issues notices to the owners and occupants of the unsafe buildings to inform them about vacating the building.”

She said the list is also shared with the police so that the residents in the nearby areas can be evacuated in case of an emergency.

She added that the process of identifying such dilapidated buildings is also underway. She said that the MC only has the authority to issue notices to the owners.

Number of unsafe buildings on the rise: Survey

As per the survey conducted by the MC in 2019, there were 113 unsafe buildings in the city and each year the number of such structures has seen a rise.