Ludhiana: Three of family among four held for drug peddling

The Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range has arrested four accused, including three women, for drug trafficking. The STF recovered 800 gm heroin and ₹2 lakh in cash, suspected to be drug money, from their possession. Additionally, an SUV used for transporting the contraband was confiscated by the team.

The accused have been identified as Johny Kumar alias Jonny Malwa, 25, of Kot Mangal Singh, his wife Parjeta, 19, his mother Neelam Khosla, and an aide Sonia Rani.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of the STF Ludhiana Range, stated that they received information about the four accused being involved in drug peddling. Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a checkpoint near the Senior Secondary Smart School in village Hambran, anticipating the accused’s return to the city from Shahkot with a consignment of heroin. When frisked the team recovered 800 grams of heroin and ₹2 lakh in cash from the SUV.

The inspector added that Johny is already undergoing trial in a drug trafficking case and had been released on bail from Central Jail Ludhiana.

An FIR under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali.