Ludhiana: Youth ends life after argument at liquor shop

A man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana. Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot. The suicide note has been recovered but is yet to be examined, officials said. (HT Photo)

Assistant sub-inspector Rajkumar said the youth had recently returned after completing his studies from Dehradun. On Tuesday night, he went to purchase liquor from a nearby shop where he got into an argument with a shop worker. The dispute reportedly broke out when the online payment he attempted to make through UPI failed, leading to a heated exchange.

Though he returned, family members said he was visibly upset and angry. The next morning, his mother found him hanging in his room. The family alleged that the altercation at the liquor shop pushed him into taking the extreme step.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the incident and are investigating to establish the identity of the liquor shop worker involved in the argument. The suicide note has been recovered but is yet to be examined, officials said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The ASI added appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible after the probe is complete.