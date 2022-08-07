Lumpy skin disease: Over 66k goat pox vaccine doses received: Min Laljit Bhullar
The Punjab government has received 66,666 doses of goat pox vaccine from Hyderabad, which will be administered free of cost to healthy livestock to contain the spread of the deadly lumpy skin disease, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday.
The disease, caused by a virus called Capripoxvirus, has left 160 cattle dead and infected 12,000 others in the state. According to the database of the state animal husbandry department, an average of 400 cases of the disease were reported every day from various districts till August 4.
Bhullar was on a visit to the villages of Khemkaran constituency and took stock of the situation at Manakpura village, Gill dairy farm, Madhi Bohad Wali, Mather village and Gill Dairy Farm, Bhandal village and Sandhu dairy farm, Baharwal.
The cabinet minister said that this vaccine, which was especially ordered from Hyderabad, has already been sent to all the districts of the state and doctors have started administering the vaccine to the healthy cattle free of cost.
He said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government was taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the disease. The department officials are constantly in touch with the authorities to order more vaccine so as to ensure no shortage of equipment and vaccine, he said.
He said that the government has released an amount of ₹ 76 lakh to all the districts so far and veterinary officers have also been deputed in the districts to help the field staff.
This disease is spreading especially in cattle and many districts of the state have been affected so far, said the minister, urging livestock farmers that if an animal dies, the carcass should not be thrown in the open, but it should be buried to stop the spread of the disease and farmers should not buy cattle from other states for the time being to prevent the spread of the disease.
-
Cops probe UP minister's 'disappearance' from court after conviction
A "preliminary enquiry" has been launched into the "disappearance" of Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan from a courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds" after being convicted in an Arms Acts case, a senior police official said Sunday. Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashok Kumar Singh has been asked to inquire into the charges levelled against the minister in a police complaint before an FIR is lodged.
-
City on orange alert till Aug 10, widespread heavy rainfall predicted
Mumbai: Several parts of the city and the suburbs on Sunday received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic snarls across the city and delays on both western, and central railways. After a prolonged dry spell in the city since July 16, heavy rains have been predicted to make a comeback between August 8 and August 10, as per forecasts.
-
Cop injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers in Kathua
A policeman was injured when suspected cattle smugglers hurled stones at a search party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, an official said. Police fired two rounds in the air to restore order and arrested one of the attackers early morning at Check Gotta village in Lakhanpur area, selection grade constable Kuldeep Kumar told news agency PTI. He said a case was registered against the stone pelters at Lakhanpur police station.
-
Bihar Opposition parties take out protest march, slams Modi govt over price rise, unemployment
Rashtriya Janata Dal along with leaders from the Bihar Congress and other opposition parties took out a protest march in Patna on Sunday against the Narendra Modi-led government's failure to reign in issues like price rise, unemployment, and corruption. Earlier on August 5, Congress workers, led by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha, took out a march to Raj Bhavan on the same issue.
-
JD(U) chief hits back at RCP’s sinking ship remark, says Nitish ‘identified those who tried to damage’ party
Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Sunday hit back at former party leader RCP Singh saying “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the nick of time had recognized the conspirators trying to make holes in the ship to ensure proper repair”. He also accused RCP Singh of having his souls elsewhere while remaining in the party and working at cross purposes.
