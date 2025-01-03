In a desperate attempt to bounce back in public perception particularly the Sikhs, beleaguered Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced holding a public rally at Muktsar on January 14, on the occasion of Maghi Mela as a show of strength and mobilise cadres. Maghi Mela: Sukhbir to lead SAD’s show of strength rally on January 14

Apart from other leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal, who tendered his resignation from the party’s top post as president in November last year, is also expected to deliver an address during the rally. This will be the first public event for Sukhbir Badal and other party leaders who performed sewa as a part of tankhah (religious punishment) awarded by Akal Takht for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017.

Maghi has a strong religious connotation and is an important event for the religion-driven party SAD as the event commemorates the martyrdom of 40 muktas (Sikhs) who fought for tenth master Guru Gobind Singh.

“Sukhbir Badal is expected to explain the narrative that he has accepted the Takht’s verdict in a true spirit as a humble Sikh,” said a party leader on anonymity. Also in the rally, SAD will attempt to neutralise the impact of radicals who have planned a parallel show with the family members of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa have chosen the event to float a political party.

Going back to 1994 the party witnessed a change in fortunes after the Maghi rally and saw the ascendance of Parkash Singh Badal to a patriarchal role. It also won the Ajnala byelection the same year and now SAD is again pinning hope on its revival the same way.

Since 1994, an Akali rally has been a regular feature on the party’s calendar barring 2021 when it wasn’t held due to Covid protocols and in 2022 when the poll code was imposed for state elections.

Apart from other leaders, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami will also address the rally. Vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema made the party’s decision public by posting a message on micro-blogging site X.

Terming the event to be a “massive” annual Akali conference, he wrote, “Preparations (for the rally) have been started to make this event a success. All senior leaders of SAD will attend”. Cheema confirmed that Sukhbir Singh Badal will also address the rally.

In the light of the pronouncement of tankah on party leaders including Sukhbir Badal by Akal Takht – the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs on December 2 the proposed event will be closely watched by the Sikhs and the political circles in Punjab, over how Akalis address the matter, especially when the Takht edict has asked the SAD working committee to accept Sukhbir’s resignation.

The Takht has also asked the Dhami-led seven-member committee to re-organise the party within six months. Sukhbir and other leaders have performed sewa at different Sikh shrines on directions of the Takht, however, the party is reluctant to take up Sukhbir’s resignation, which according to the party might lead to its de-recognition for acting on the directions of a religious body.

Quoting the provisions of Representation of People’s Act, the party have conveyed to Akal Takht the impediment in accepting Sukhbir’s resignation. The decision on SAD’s appeal is awaited from the temporal seat. It needs to be mentioned that SAD plans to hold its working committee meeting before the rally to take a call on accepting resignation and re-organisation of the party.

“As far as Sukhbir is concerned, he has performed in true spirit what was directed towards him, obeying Sri Akal Takht edict. He will be face to face before the panth with a clean slate and clear conscience,” said the party’s principal adviser Harcharan Bains.