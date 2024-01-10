Main accused of Hoshiarpur sarpanch murder caught after police encounter

The main accused of the murder of Dadiana Kalan sarpanch Sandip Kumar was arrested late on Tuesday after an encounter with the police. The main accused of the murder of Dadiana Kalan sarpanch Sandip Kumar was arrested late on Tuesday after an encounter with the police. (Representational photo)

The accused, Anoop Kumar, alias Vicky, sustained bullet injuries on the leg and was taken to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur from where he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Amritsar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) said that Vicky was arrested from Lalpur village near Hariana town where he was roaming on a motorcycle. He said the accused was asked to surrender but he opened fire on the police team. He got injured when the police retaliated and was arrested, the SSP said. He revealed that an FIR for attempt to murder had been registered against him at Hariana police station.

The SSP said that so far seven people have been arrested in connection with sarpanch’s murder and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

Sandip Kumar was shot dead on January 6 at his workplace in Dosarka. His relatives and Dalit organisations have since been sitting on dharna and have refused to cremate the body till the culprits are caught.

After the arrests, the body was cremated on Wednesday.