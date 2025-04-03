Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Majithia drug case: New SIT moves Mohali court to issue search warrants

ByNikhil Sharma
Apr 03, 2025 12:50 PM IST

Counsel of former Punjab revenue minister also files plea seeking a copy of the SIT’s application and details pertaining to the locations where it wants to initiate the search. Matter to come up for hearing on April 5.

The new special investigation team (SIT) inquiring into a drug trafficking case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has moved a Mohali court, seeking search warrants.

The new special investigation team (SIT) inquiring into a drug trafficking case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia moved a Mohali court on Thursday, seeking search warrants. (HT file photo)
The new special investigation team (SIT) inquiring into a drug trafficking case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia moved a Mohali court on Thursday, seeking search warrants. (HT file photo)

The counsel of former Punjab revenue minister Majithia also filed a plea in the court on Wednesday, seeking a copy of the SIT’s application and details pertaining to the locations where it wants to initiate the search. The counsel said that earlier investigating teams had already conducted searches on Majithia’s properties in 2022.

However, the SIT and the state lawyers objected to the plea of Majithia’s lawyer, citing that it would hamper investigation.

The matter comes up for hearing on April 5.

After four SITs in three years failed to pin any blame on Majithia in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case registered against him on December 20, 2021, the Punjab government reconstituted the fifth SIT, led by assistant inspector general (AIG) Varun Sharma, on April 1. The development came two weeks after Majithia was grilled by the fourth SIT in Patiala for several hours for two consecutive days in mid-March.

Majithia had taken a dig at the new SIT and called its reconstitution “a classic case of political vendetta”.

“It has been four years since the FIR was registered, and three years to the formation of the SIT, but no challan has been submitted. Perhaps, the chief minister should head the SIT. Mann is baffled and bewildered (with no outcome). I understand his predicament because I’m among the few who speak up against him despite the atmosphere of fear in the state”, he had said in a video shared on social media.

He said that with every new SIT, the rank of its chairman had been lowered. “They started by appointing a DGP-rank officer, and have now downgraded it to an AIG,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Majithia drug case: New SIT moves Mohali court to issue search warrants
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On