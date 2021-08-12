Make all court buildings accessible for specially abled people: Himachal HC

Himachal Pradesh high court acting chief justice Ravi Malimath has directed that all court buildings in the state be made fully accessible to specially abled persons.

The acting chief justice has directed the registrar (general administration department) of the high court and all district and sessions judges in the state to take immediate steps to comply with the provisions of the Disabilities Act, 2016.

All district and sessions judges in the state have been asked to take immediate remedial steps for making provision of a ramp with railings and construction of disabled-friendly toilets in all judicial complexes. He has also directed them to make provision of lift, where the complex is multistoried, and to call for an urgent meeting of the district court management systems committee, to consider the availability of the aforesaid facilities in the court buildings and also the facility of auditory and visual signage and a Braille button in a lift in case of multistoried buildings.