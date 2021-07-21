Man accused of raping 7-year-old girl nabbed from Ludhiana

Two days after the Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati visited the house of a seven-year-old rape victim in Roomi village near Jagraon, the local police arrested the accused, Karam Singh alias Kamma, 29, on Tuesday.

The FIR against him was lodged 11 days ago and the accused was at large since then.

Ludhiana (Rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal said Karam Singh was nabbed from the bus stand of Dholan village following a tip-off.

He was trying to flee in order to evade his arrest, the cop added.

The SSP said they were already looking for him.

“A special team comprising superintendent of police (investigation) Balwinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Jagraon) Jatinderjit Singh, Sadar Jagraon station house officer Jaspal Singh and Sub-Inspector Sharanjit Singh was formed to catch him. The team was aggressively searching for him,” he added.

The SSP said that the accused is already facing trial in a liquor smuggling case lodged against him in 2016.

The police would produce the accused in a court on Wednesday.

The girl was raped by Karam Singh on July 9.

The accused had taken the girl to his house on the pretext of playing Ludo, where he sexually assaulted her and also tried to strangulate her.

Manisha Gulati had visited the house of the victim on July 18 and asked the police to expedite the process to nab the accused.