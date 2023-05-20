Ludhiana: Man booked for beating stray dogs with iron rod

The local police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs with an iron rod in Islamganj area of the city. A CCTV grab from the incident. (HT Photo)

The man, identified as Gurjot Singh, was caught on camera beating the stray dogs. He has released a video apologising for the act.

He also mentioned that he realized that he should not beat the dogs.

The incident comes a day after the Khanna police filed an FIR against unidentified accused after carcasses of five dogs, suspected to be poisoned to death, were found in Kehar Singh Colony at Lalheri road in Khanna.

The FIR in the Ludhiana incident was lodged following the statement of Raj Kanwar Singh of Daljit Nagar of Barewal Road, who is a member of People For Animals (PFA).

In his complaint, Singh said that he had come to Islamganj to buy medicines on May 16, where he saw a man beating street dogs with iron rod. One of the dogs suffered injuries.

The complainant said that he took the dog to a nearby veterinary clinic and administered first aid. Later, he filed a complaint to the police. The accused was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.

Sub-inspector Didar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 429 of the IPC and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been lodged against the accused.

In his video, the accused said that the dogs used to chase him when he crossed from the area and he was about to meet a road mishap. In a fit of rage, he assaulted the dogs with a stick.

Not the first case

On May 18, at least five stray dogs were poisoned to death by unidentified accused in Khanna. The incident triggered panic in the area. According to the police, the accused had fed ‘Laddoos’ laced with poison to the dogs.

Earlier on April 11, some residents of Garden City of Sahnewal had beaten a stray dog to death for defecating in the streets. The accused had tied the dog with a rope and later assaulted it with the sticks till it died. The Sahnewal Police had lodged an FIR against the accused.

One booked for ‘unleashing’ pet dog on neighbour

A Janakpuri resident has been booked after his pet dog bit his neighbour on Saturday. According to the victim, the accused had deliberately unleashed his pet dog on him.

The accused has been identified as Dalip Kumar of Janakpuri. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mohammad Ibrahim, 46, of Janakpuri.

The complainant stated that Kumar’s dog used to bark at people crossing outside his home. The dog had attempted to bite him also earlier, but he escaped. He said that the accused had unleashed the dog at him, which bit him at several places.

ASI Tehal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 289, 337 and 506 of the IPC has been lodged against Kumar. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON