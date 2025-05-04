Menu Explore
Man booked for raping minor daughter in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 04, 2025 06:10 AM IST

"When I came back, my daughter told me that her father raped on the night of May 1 when the duo was at home. My husband threatened her with dire consequences, if the matter was revealed to anyone," she added.

The Fatehabad police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter on the night of May 1.

A spokesperson of Fatehabad police said that the accused was booked under various sections of the POCSO act and rape charges.
A spokesperson of Fatehabad police said that the accused was booked under various sections of the POCSO act and rape charges. (HT File)

In her complaint to Jakhal police in Fatehabad, the girl’s mother said that she went to her parental home for two weeks and returned on May 2.

“When I came back, my daughter told me that her father raped on the night of May 1 when the duo was at home. My husband threatened her with dire consequences, if the matter was revealed to anyone,” she added.

A spokesperson of Fatehabad police said that the accused was booked under various sections of the POCSO act and rape charges.

