Man booked for raping minor daughter in Fatehabad

The Fatehabad police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter on the night of May 1. A spokesperson of Fatehabad police said that the accused was booked under various sections of the POCSO act and rape charges. (HT File)

In her complaint to Jakhal police in Fatehabad, the girl’s mother said that she went to her parental home for two weeks and returned on May 2.

“When I came back, my daughter told me that her father raped on the night of May 1 when the duo was at home. My husband threatened her with dire consequences, if the matter was revealed to anyone,” she added.

