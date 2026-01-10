Edit Profile
    Man found dead in car in Manimajra motor market

    The deceased has been identified as Santalal, a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to information, Santalal had been working at a dhaba in the Manimajra motor market for a long time and often slept in and around the area after finishing work.

    Published on: Jan 10, 2026 8:54 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Panic gripped the Manimajra motor market on Friday after a 35-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a parked Swift car near a showroom.

    The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 16. (HT File)
    Locals said Santalal was addicted to alcohol. On Thursday night, after consuming liquor, he reportedly sat inside the parked Swift car and fell asleep. On Friday around 3 pm, car mechanic Ajit reached the vehicle to sit inside it. As he opened the door, Santalal was found lying unconscious. Ajit immediately informed the police and Santalal’s relatives.

    Cops from Manimajra police station rushed to the spot and, after preliminary examination, declared Santalal dead. His uncle Mukesh, who reached the spot, said Santalal is survived by two sons and a daughter, who live in the village. The family suspects that excessive alcohol consumption coupled with the severe cold may have caused his death.

    Police inspected the spot and called a forensic team to collect samples. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 16. Police officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Saturday.

