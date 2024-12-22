Man gets 20-year RI for raping min or girl in Gurugram

A Gurugram court has sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2020, police said on Saturday. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar also slapped a fine of ₹ 40,000 on the convict. (Shutterstock)

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar also slapped a fine of ₹40,000 on the convict, they added.

On June 6, 2020, a complaint was received at Sector 40 police station alleging a 15-year-old girl was raped after being lured on some pretext.

Police took up the probe after lodging an FIR under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation led to the arrest of the accused, a native of Chhattisgarh, who was sent to judicial custody, police said.

“Based on the chargesheet filed by Gurugram Police, and the evidence and witness statements in the case, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on Friday sentenced the convict to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine,” a police spokesperson said.