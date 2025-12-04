Man gets life term till death for rape, murder of 6-month-old daughter

Jalandhar Jalandhar’s special POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death for raping and killing his six-month-old daughter.

Jalandhar’s special POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death for raping and killing his six-month-old daughter.

On October 22, 2022, a 27-year-old man raped and murdered her daughter in Jalandhar following which the case was registered under sections of 302 of the IPC and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to a complaint registered by the mother of the victim, the accused was upset with her over the birth of a girl child.

The police said the accused originally hailed from Ludhiana and got married in 2020.

“On October 22, 2022, the accused took the infant to a secluded place where he allegedly raped her and buried her before strangling her to death,” the police had said.

After committing the crime, the accused managed to flee. His wife took the help of the village panchayat and exhumed the body. The postmortem confirmed rape and there were marks of strangulation on the victim’s body.

Jalandhar district attorney Anil Kumar said the prosecution has proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and presented all the key evidence before the court.

“The accused has been sentenced life imprisonment till death by special POCSO court chaired by additional sessions judge Archana Kamboj on Wednesday,” he said.