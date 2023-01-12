Man hacks sister-in-law to death; held, records video

Miffed over her sister-in-law for taking time in opening the door, a 32-year-old man allegedly hacked her to death with a sharp-edged weapon and recorded the incident on his phone before stuffing her body in a gunny bag and dumping it in a field in Sikandarpur village of Machhiwara.

According to police, the wife of the accused, identified as Amrik Singh, had started living separately for the past six months and he used to suspect the victim Muskan, 30, for creating differences between him and his wife.

He already nursed a rivalry against Muskan and on Wednesday, when she made him wait while she opened the door, the accused murdered her, they said.

The Machhiwara police lodged a murder case against Amrik, who is a drunkard, and arrested him hours after the incident.

The accused stuffed the body in a gunny bag and fled after dumping it in the field. He forwarded the video of the incident recorded on his phone to one of his friends Jatinder Singh, who further sent the video to the husband of the woman.

Before fleeing, the accused washed the blood from the floor and handed over the victim’s one-year-old daughter to one of their neighbours.

Deputy superintendent of police (Samrala) Waryam Singh said that Raj Singh of Sikandarpur village had lodged a complaint to the police that his elder brother has murdered his wife.

The police initiated investigation after reaching their house. After sometime the body was found stuffed in a gunny bag dumped in a field near the house, DSP Singh said.

“The accused stated that he had married around one year ago with a friend of Muskan. Six months ago, his wife dumped her and started living separately. He used to suspect Muskan for it,” the DSP said.

The DSP said that the complainant had married Muskan, a native of Delhi, two years ago and the couple has a one-year-old daughter.

DSP Singh said that Raj had shifted to their ancestral village Sikandarpur from a rented

accommodation in Machhiwara with his wife and daughter five days ago as he was unable to bear the expenses.

Raj said that it was his second marriage anniversary on Wednesday and he had planned a party and bought a cake to celebrate the day.