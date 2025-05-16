Man held for murdering wife in Shimla’s Shoghi

Police arrested a 32-year-old for allegedly murdering his wife and then destroying the evidence on Wednesday night. The victim Gulshan, 28, an Anganwadi helper, married the accused in 2020. (iStock)

The arrested have been identified as Tota Ram, alias Bobby, 32, of Ganperi village in Shimla’s Shoghi district. He worked as a security guard. The victim Gulshan, 28, an Anganwadi helper, married the accused in 2020.

The case was registered on the complaint of deceased’s brother Akshay. In his complaint to the police, Akshay said that his sister Gulshan was married to Tota Ram. The couple has a four-year-old son. Soon after marriage, Tota Ram started harassing Gulshan for dowry. The family of the victim alleged that Tota Ram used to beat Gulshan. “On May 14, my mother called Gulshan but wasn’t able to contact despite multiple attempts. After which, I came to her village with some of my relatives and spotted the body,” Akshay said.

Police said that Tota Ram injured Gulshan by hitting her head with an iron hammer and then killed her after strangling her with a dupatta. After which the accused set the body on fire in a courtyard of his house, said police. Preliminary investigations reveal that paint and wood were used to burn the body so it could not be identified, the police said.

Police recovered the half-burnt body of the victim from inside the pit/pit on the disclosure of the accused Tota Ram. The post-mortem was conducted at IGMC, Shimla.

A case was registered under Sections 103 (Punishment for murder) and 238 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.