Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Man held for shooting sarpanch’s husband dead in Sangrur’s Dhuri

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 05:52 am IST

According to Sangrur police, victim Pavitar Singh’s wife had defeated accused Sarabjit Singh’s wife in the panchayat elections held in July this year, resulting in a rivalry between the two neighbours.

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting dead the sarpanch’s husband at Kakarwal village in Sangrur’s Dhuri on Thursday night.

Acting quickly, police arrested Sarabjit, who is facing charges under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act. (Shutterstock)
According to police, victim Pavitar Singh’s wife had defeated accused Sarabjit Singh’s wife in the panchayat elections held in July this year, resulting in a rivalry between the two neighbours.

On Thursday night, police received information that a man had been shot in Kakarwal village and his body had been shifted to the local government hospital.

After preliminary investigation, police learnt that an argument between the neighbours escalated around 8.30 pm, when Sarabjit allegedly fired a shot at Pavitar. The injured victim was taken to the government hospital, but declared dead by doctors.

Acting quickly, police arrested Sarabjit, who is facing charges under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ranbir Singh said police had previously also taken preventive action as the accused used to verbally abuse and threaten Pavitar.

