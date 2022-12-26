Man held with 5.5 lakh drug money in Gurdaspur

GURDASPUR Police on Monday arrested a man allegedly involved in the smuggling of heroin from across the border through drones and recovered ₹5.5 lakh drug money at his instance, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurvinder Chand alias Kevra of Sarje Chak village of Gurdaspur. Police have also identified the arrested man’s two associates as Ajay Masih of Lopa Pakiva village and Malkiat Singh of Nahar village in Gurdaspur, who are yet to be arrested.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurdaspur, Deepak Hilori said the accused was arrested in a joint operation with the border security force (BSF).

“We had information that the trio accused were involved in drug smuggling from across the border in collusion with their Pakistani counterparts. We recovered ₹3 lakh with the arrest of Gurvinder while the remaining money was recovered from the homes of Ajay and Malkiat. Raids are on to nab Malkiat and Ajay,” Hilori said.

“Our investigation has revealed that the trio accused had smuggled 8kg heroin in three drone sorties between December 14, 16 and 17. The heroin was handed over to another accused for further smuggling. Our raids are on to recover the contraband and also identify and arrest more accused involved in the module,” he said.

The further SSP further said the arrested accused and his two accomplices had to get ₹2 lakh per kg for the drug. They had already received ₹6 lakh and the remaining amount was to be received.

In 2020, the accused trio were booked in Gurdaspur for the smuggling of 14 kg of heroin and a pistol. The pistol was recovered, but the drug contraband was further delivered to an unidentified person.

The SSP said the accused were in contact with Pakistani smuggler Bittu for the smuggling of narcotics via drones.