Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
Man, his son-in-law nabbed with 283 gm heroin, 20 lakh cash in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:18 am IST

The operation resulted in the seizure of 283 grams of heroin, cash worth ₹20 Lakhs and a Swift car in which the duo was travelling, said police officials.

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police, on Monday, nabbed a man and his son in law with 283 gm heroin, 20 lakh cash and a car.

“Police achieved a major success by apprehending two drug peddlers, who are father-in-law and son-in-law. We recovered huge quantity of narcotics and cash from their possession,” said a senior police officer

“On a reliable information, a random checkpost was setup at Sikandarpur Kothey in Bishnah,” he added

The arrested were identified as Sadiq Ali, alias Jattu, of Andey Chal, Marheen in Kathua district and his father-in-law Saif Ali, alias Saifu, of Sikanderpur Kothey village in Bishnah.

“Their further questioning is expected to provide further leads on the supply chain and distribution network of the contraband”, said the officer. A case has been registered at Bishnah police station under sections 8, 21, 22, 25, 27-A, 29 of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the recovered contraband, he added.

Follow Us On