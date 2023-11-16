Man kills father-in-law in Kullu
The body of the deceased, identified as 53-year-old Prem Singh was found at the Niharni bus stand in Kullu district
A Nepalese man allegedly murdered his 53-year-old father-in-law in Kullu’s Sainj Valley. The body of Prem Singh was found at Niharni bus stand.
After being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and questioned some people in the area. A murder was registered . A forensic team was also deployed to collect evidence from the scene.
Budh Ram, former head of Gadaparli panchayat and the victim’s maternal uncle, identified the deceased and said that he was last seen with his son-in-law, Ram Bahadur, on Tuesday evening in Niharni. He alleged that Ram Bahadur was responsible for the crime. Police are looking for the accused.
According to eyewitness accounts and evidence at the scene, it is alleged that Ram Bahadur administered alcohol to the deceased before attacking him.
