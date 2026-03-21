Man shot dead over ‘controversial’ comment on Facebook: Nuh police

A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Kherla village in Nuh district on Thursday following a fight over a “controversial” comment on Facebook, police said. Police have registered a case and started an investigation. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Khurshid, a resident of Kherla, located within the Sadar Punhana police station limits.

According to police, the dispute started with a minor altercation between children over a comment made on social media. It gradually escalated and adults got involved. Khurshid, 55, protested gainst the comment and a heated argument ensued between him, Javed and Farid of the same village. The dispute started over the alleged misuse of a Facebook ID, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation quickly escalated into a violent fight. The accused allegedly opened fire with an illegal weapon and Khurshid, who was hit by bullets, died at the spot, they added.

“A murder case has been registered against Javed, Farid and others at the Sadar Punhana police station. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused. The situation in the village is under control now,” a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Al Afia Hospital. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.