Man stopped for checking assaults Home Guard personnel

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 05, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The Sahnewal police arrested the accused, identified as Bhagwan Singh alias Bagga, of Samrat Colony and arrested him

A Giaspura resident, who was reportedly under the influence of liquor, assaulted a police team that stopped him for checking at Giaspura Chowk on Sunday. The accused also tore the uniform of a Home Guard personnel.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Home Guard personnel Mintu Singh, who is deputed at Giaspura police post. (iStock)
The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Home Guard personnel Mintu Singh, who is deputed at Giaspura police post. The complainant stated that he along with senior constable Deepak was present at Giaspura Chowk checking the suspects.

“The accused who was crossing from the crossroads was reportedly under the influence of liquor. We stopped the accused for checking. He started arguing with us and opened the attack,” Mintu said.

“The accused assaulted me and tore my uniform. We nabbed the accused and filed a complaint against him,” said the complainant.

ASI Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 186 and 353 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

It is the second such incident in two days when police personnel were assaulted. Earlier on Saturday, three car-borne men allegedly thrashed two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana Range, following road rage near on Gill Road. The accused assaulted the police personnel with metal punches.

