Man wanted in 2022 murder case lands in police net in Gurugram

Gurugram police has arrested a wanted criminal in connection with a murder case over a land dispute dating back to 2022, officials said on Wednesday.

Police arrested Dhirendra, the accused carrying a bounty of ₹20,000 on his head, from the Sohna-Ballabgarh road on Tuesday night, they added.

According to police, on October 23, 2022, a woman filed a complaint at the Sohna police station sating her brother Bijendra, a resident of Lakhuwas village, was shot at when he was working in the fields.

Bijendra was admitted to a local hospital which referred him to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he died during treatment, police said. During probe, police found that there was a dispute over a piece of land between Bijendra and Dhirendra, who lived in the same village.

Dhirendra, who held a grudge against the deceased, shot Bijendra while he was working in the fields, police said.

Dhirendra’s brother Jitendra and his friend Ashok helped him commit the crime, they added.”Police had already arrested Jitendra and Ashok, but Dhirendra was absconding. A reward of ₹20,000 was announced for any information leading to his arrest.” A case of creating nuisance in a public place was already registered against the accused, who is being questioned,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.